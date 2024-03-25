San Pedro observes Earth Hour 2024

San Pedro Town joined millions worldwide in celebrating and supporting the planet by observing Earth Hour 2024 on Saturday, March 23rd. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) hosted the annual activity at Flamboyant Park in the San Pablo subdivision. Several families and their children were invited to an evening filled with fun and educational activities, including a movie and a bonfire, to highlight the importance of protecting Mother Earth.

Councilor Johnnia Duarte led the activity with the help of a group of volunteers. The event started at 7PM with the screening of the movie “Elio.” The film tells the story of an 11-year-old boy named Elio Solis, who accidentally becomes the intergalactic Ambassador of planet Earth after being beamed up to the Communiverse (an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide) by aliens. While children watched the movie, others enjoyed delicious hot dogs and roasted marshmallows on the bonfire.

Councilor Duarte and volunteers then formed a lightbulb with the ‘Earth Hour+’ sign, illuminated with tealight floating candles inside small cartoon bags. At 8:30PM, everyone was called to gather around the lighted Earth Hour+ sign, and the park lights were switched off. Duarte explained that millions in other countries were observing Earth Hour at that exact moment.

She added that many people participating in this activity even switch off their lights at home. In some towns and cities, the light in major landmarks is turned off during the one-hour activity. The annual event contributes to the planet’s well-being, shaping a promising future for upcoming generations.

Earth Hour 2024 served again as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration in an increasingly divided world. The symbolic activity rallied millions worldwide, bringing old and new supporters to the cause. The SPTC invited everyone to unite and find the most enjoyable ways to give an hour for Earth, our home and only home in this vast universe.

They thanked everyone for helping to organize the event and those who attended to learn more about the environmental problems affecting the planet.