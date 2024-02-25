RRR announces third Annual Poker Run

The Rickilee Response and Rescue (RRR) team is organizing its third annual Poker Run at the Purple Pelican Restaurant on Saturday, March 9th, starting at 11:30AM. The event is open to anyone who wants an enjoyable day while supporting the island’s emergency response team. The event will feature drinks, delicious food, great music, and a poker game.



The event aims to raise funds to support RRR’s daily challenges in responding to medical emergencies in Ambergris Caye. Volunteers run the team entirely and depend solely on gas donations for their vehicles, maintenance, medical equipment, and other needs.

Crocs Sunset Sports Bar, Nauti Crab, Over Seas Bar, Rum Dog, and Wayo’s are participating this year. Tickets can be purchased at any participating bar in advance to avoid the line on the event day. Last year had around 240 participants, and the organizers expect even more this year. The lucky player in the 2023 Poker Run won over BZ$3,500 in the 50/50 raffle. With so much to win while supporting the charitable event, everyone is encouraged to participate. You don’t need to know how to play poker; buy as many hands as you want, starting from BZ$25.

RRR is a non-profit quick response team and serves as the island’s primary point of contact for road and water accidents. The organization was established in March 2017 in honor of American National Rickilee Mercer, who passed away on the leeward coast of Ambergris Caye. Since then, they have performed many rescues and provided emergency assistance to island residents and guests.

The RRR management emphasized the importance of community involvement in supporting these charity events. They would like to invite everyone to come out and support this worthy cause so they can continue serving the island community of San Pedro.

