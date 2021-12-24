RRR and BERT working together to enhance their team in Emergency Vehicle Operations

Rickilee Response and Rescue Team (RRR) Air Evac continues to foster a strong partnership with Belize Emergency Response Team (BERT). Both organizations have joined forces in many medical projects, such as providing emergency services during past festivities on the island. Currently, BERT has been working with the RRR team, providing vital training and certification on Emergency Vehicle Operations to about 20 participants.

BERT’s instructor/trainer Leon Seguro is leading the course. The training started on December 7th to promote safety within RRR as they recently deployed two new emergency service vehicles on the island. The vehicles were customized in Gilbert, Arizona, USA, to access hard-to-reach areas in San Pedro and deliver a swifter response. The RRR team has also brought back the Mercedes ambulance that was in Belize City.

The students on the Emergency Vehicle Operations course learn everything about the ambulance to operate it properly. They were trained in safe operation, using specific ambulance equipment and electronics located onboard the vehicle. Additionally, the students also learned safe driving techniques and the maintenance of the emergency vehicles.

With the tourism season picking up, RRR looks forward to providing the best response and reminds the public that their services are at no cost. The RRR team continues to work as a team, educating and empowering their volunteers to effectively and efficiently conduct their services. “Our love for the island and helping the residents with free emergency transport is just proof of how dedicated we are,” RRR noted.

The emergency response team thank all parties and individuals who, throughout 2021, continue to support their efforts. Special recognition goes out to founder Tracy Curtin, The Rickilee Response and Water Rescue, for ensuring proper Personal Protective Equipment or PPEs and much-needed supplies. RRR also thanks the community leaders for their support, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and his administration. RRR added that they remain committed to their pledge in ensuring their team is well equipped and ready to serve the community of San Pedro Town.

