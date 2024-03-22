RRR rescues kayakers on in the reef

On March 16th, the Rickilee Response and Rescue (RRR) team came to the rescue when a father and his two young daughters ran into trouble while kayaking near the reef due to the strong winds. The RRR team was called, and their North Grid Leader, Samuel Lin from Scuba Daze Belize, Javier Bardales, Steve Bowen, and Michael S Cain, quickly responded to the rough waters. They worked together to rescue the tourists and save the day.

Kayaking in the warm Caribbean waters is safe for mature individuals at least ten years old, but following essential safety measures is recommended, as is any water sport. Staying close to the shore is advised, especially in rough conditions with strong winds, as the corals are very sharp and fragile. You should be a good swimmer, wear a life jacket, and wear lightweight clothing that is comfortable while paddling.

Kayak safety tips can help you have a successful and breathtaking adventure without worrying about danger. When kayaking, canoeing, or using low-profile watercraft on the Caribbean Sea, lagoons, or rivers, kayakers should ensure they can be seen and are in plain sight to be visible to other boaters, swimmers, and dive boats.

Safety tips include:

• Wearing a life jacket can substantially reduce your risks while on the water and save you from drowning.

• Prevent sunburn by wearing long sleeves, a hat, and sunscreen and covering your legs and feet.

• You may encounter wildlife when kayaking in the Caribbean Sea, lagoons, or rivers. For example, some lagoons and rivers may have crocodiles in them. Following safety precautions will help you avoid such areas or safely navigate them. Always appreciate wildlife from a respectful distance.

• Check weather forecasts before going out and notify someone that you will be out at sea and when to expect your return.

RRR is a volunteer-based emergency response team here in Ambergris Caye. They respond to 50-100 emergency calls a year in both land and sea and have responded to over a thousand emergencies, changing the face of emergency response in San Pedro Town. They continue to bring triumph from the tragedy of their loss of Rickilee Mercer in 2017. They run 100% on donations. To donate, go to www.RRR.life or contact 501-627-1117.