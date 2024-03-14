RRR hosts successful third annual Poker Run

The Rickilee Response and Rescue (RRR) team hosted their third annual Poker Run on Friday, March 9thto raise much-needed funds for their operations. The funds support RRR’s daily challenges in responding to medical emergencies in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. The annual event saw the participation of many islanders who, along with generous donations, contributed to the grand total of BZ$40,000, benefiting the island’s volunteer-based emergency response team.

Organizers were very grateful to the San Pedro community and deemed the event successful. They noted the outstanding efforts of participating businesses hosting the poker run activity. The anticipated fundraiser started with registration at the Purple Pelican Restaurant in the Boca del Rio area at 11:30AM. From there, the rules of the games would take players to different participating establishments, including Overseas Bar and Grill, Wayo’s Beach Bar, Crocs Sunset Sports Bar, Rum Dog, and ending at Nauti Crab. There were drinks, delicious food, great music, and a poker game at each venue.

According to organizers, 200 people joined the fun activity, and 500 hands were purchased for the games. Swags were also sold along with 50/50 raffle tickets. The main event was a live auction featuring four items. One was a fishing day with the organizers’ favorite guide on the island. While this was happening, one player won this year’s Poker Run. The happy winner used his winnings to purchase one of the auction items. The bidding collected BZ$28,000 in total. Besides this amount collected in the live auction, there were several generous donations.

The 2024 Poker Run was a success, raising funds to support RRR’s daily tasks and needs, such as fuel for their vehicles, maintenance, medical equipment, and other needs. “We are completely overwhelmed with the support and generosity of the San Pedro community. We are so grateful to be a part of it,” the RRR team stated.

The funds raised will get new equipment for RRR and train their personnel as they continue responding to medical emergencies for free in San Pedro. First responders Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, Princesa, Emmerson Michael, Eddy Ancona, Michael Cain, and Vanessa Parham were thanked during the event. The participating establishments this year were also recognized, and it was announced that new businesses will join the worthy cause in 2025.

RRR is a non-profit quick response team and serves as the island’s primary point of contact for road and water accidents. The organization was established in March 2017 in honor of American National Rickilee Mercer, who lost her life on the northwest coast of Ambergris Caye while jet skiing. RRR was created and has since responded to many rescues and provided emergency assistance to island residents and visitors alike.

To learn more about RRR, follow them on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/triplerresponse.