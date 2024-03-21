Island Emergency Services is now offering free services to born Belizeans

The management and team of Island Emergency Services (IES) has announced that its ambulance services are now free of charge for Belizeans born on the island. IES is a private 24-hour emergency company funded by Mr. Abner Bacab, and it is equipped with ambulances to respond to medical emergencies on the island. This decision comes from IES’ commitment to the well-being, health, and wellness of all local community members and providing professional, pre-hospital care for those in need.

According to Abner Bacab, a medical emergency technician (EMT), IES is committed to serving the San Pedro community. They are always available for medical emergencies. They believe having proper life-saving support equipment on the island is essential, especially during emergencies, when transferring patients, and when providing reliable medical backup. “We are delighted to announce that IES can now provide free pre-hospital care to all island members. We want everyone to know about this great news, and even though it’s a free service, we will provide the best service to help those in need. We feel honored to continue serving the San Pedro community and by helping to provide proper life support,” said Bacab.

IES recently acquired a second fully equipped ambulance to serve the island. The unit is larger than their first vehicle and outfitted with supplies and materials to provide prompt medical care to patients.

Bacab is also a licensed and certified Emergency Diving First Aid Instructor through training facilitated by the well-known Diving Alert Network (DAN) and responds to diving emergencies. This achievement led him to establish a Belize Dive Injury Assistance and Support Company. In a hyperbaric chamber, he can relieve and treat anyone affected by scuba diving-related illness.

The IES is open to collaborating with other businesses or individuals who would like to contribute towards offering this continued service.

For more information, contact the 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 226-2911, 226-2912, or the 24-Hour Emergency Cell Hotline at 615-2998. Island Emergency Services also offers training to organizations and businesses in San Pedro, from CPR to becoming a first aid responder.