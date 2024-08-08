Everette Anderson recognized with esteemed Lions Club’s Melvin Jones Award

The San Pedro Lions Club is proud of one of its members, former President Lion Everette Anderson, for receiving the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow/Award. The award, named after Melvin Jones, the founder of the international organization, recognizes outstanding individuals embodying humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.

Anderson was honored with this highest form of recognition during the installation of the Belize Zone Cabinet and Belize City Lions Club board members on August 3rd. Anderson is proud of this recognition and has noted that as a Lion, he lives to continue to serve. Anderson has been a devoted member of the San Pedro Lions Club. In July 2021, his hard work earned him the position of President of the island’s Lion Club. He focused on teamwork to achieve many projects in San Pedro. The campaign to help those in need continued and a program was created to deliver healthy snacks to students at different schools throughout the island.

At that time, Anderson spoke of promoting nutritious food to the younger generation while honoring one of Lions Club International’s global goals, ‘Hunger.’ This is just one example of how the club, and Lionism as a whole, is making a global impact. The club also addresses other global causes like the environment, childhood cancer, and diabetes. During his time as President, the club contributed to these causes by running educational campaigns and donating funds to the local Belize Diabetes Association, showing that our local efforts are part of a larger, global movement.

The Melvin Jones Award is the backbone of the international foundation. The award entails presenting it to those who donate US$1,000 to the Lions Clubs International Foundation or to people for whom others have donated on their behalf. This significant award is a testament to the recipient’s dedication and service to the Lions Club. In October 2021, well-known islander and entrepreneur Lion Elvia Staines was honored with such a prestigious award. According to former President Marina Kay, the club donated US$1,000 under her presidency and voted to give the award to Staines. This is another way to show appreciation for the years of service Lion members give to the organization and community.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Lion Everette Anderson for this prestigious recognition.