Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge celebrates a decade of service

On Saturday, May 3rd, the Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge (ACML) No. 5 celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special event at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Members of Masonic Lodges from across the country and the Mexican states of Quintana Roo and Campeche gathered in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, for a social evening.

The celebration began at 6:30PM, with guests welcomed to the venue. Throughout the evening, each member representing their respective lodge was introduced, and they expressed their happiness in joining their Ambergris Caye brothers to celebrate a decade of service to the community.

Adrian Nuñez, one of the founders of the Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge, became the first Worshipful Master on the island. Ten years later, he ascended to the rank of Grand Master for the Grand Lodge of Belize. Nuñez currently serves as the Grand Master for Masons in the country. He expressed gratitude for their support during his remarks to those in attendance. He highlighted that the island’s Masonic Lodge has served as a beacon of Masonic principles, promoting brotherhood, charity, and the timeless values of their craft. Nuñez also mentioned upcoming projects that will involve greater participation in education, including an expansion of scholarships. He expressed the desire to increase the number of recipients. “Your dedication has built a legacy, contributing to the growth of Freemasonry and inspiring generations to come,” he told the attendees.

Nuñez mentioned that the lodge on the island has received recognition from other lodges in the region. He stated that the United Grand Lodge of England is now acknowledging it. As Nuñez is now responsible for all Masonic lodges in the country, his brother, Pablo Guerrero, has taken charge of the Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge.

After the formalities, the anniversary celebration continued with a banquet and refreshments. The highlight of the event was the performance by San Pedro’s top band, ‘Rompe Raja,’ which played their most popular hits as everyone mingled and danced.

The Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge was founded on May 6, 2015, by Adrian Nuñez, Miguel Perez, Gonzalo Muñoz, Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and Steven Harp. The lodge looks forward to continuing its service to the island community and promoting the betterment of Ambergris Caye.