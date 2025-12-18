ACCSD Calls for Transparency and Community Engagement on Hol Chan and Other Development Issues

A public meeting was held on December 16th at the San Pedro Lions Den to discuss concerns surrounding unsustainable developments and the management and protection of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The meeting, which brought together tour guides, tourism stakeholders, and other partners from the tourism sector, was organized by the Ambergris Caye Citizens for Sustainable Development (ACCSD). During the gathering, members expressed concern that certain decisions by island authorities are threatening both the marine environment and the livelihoods of those who depend on it. The group announced plans to engage local authorities at a follow-up meeting scheduled for next month.

The meeting began shortly after 7PM with ACCSD members delivering a presentation outlining the issues prompting the public forum. Presenters included Carina Paz, Philip “Billy” Leslie, Melanie Paz, and Elito Arceo, who explained that the group is concerned about a lack of proper community consultation and transparency in the management of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

Leslie said stakeholders have been excluded from key decisions, including permits issued for the establishment of a barge landing area in northern Ambergris Caye. “The building of the bulkhead to accommodate barges is causing plenty of sediments to drift to the barrier reef,” Leslie said. “The worst part of this is that, apart from the bulkhead, there will be a barge route. That area near Mexico Rocks Reserve is very shallow. It is already difficult to maneuver small boats, much less a barge.” Leslie also raised concerns that some no-objection letters for coastal projects are allegedly being issued without discussion by the relevant boards, including the Hol Chan board. “Before these no objection letters are issued, they should go and see what is there,” he said.

Other ACCSD representatives echoed Leslie’s concerns, highlighting what they described as questionable operations within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The group called for greater engagement from the reserve’s management, transparency in the selection of new board members, and the public release of information regarding the current Hol Chan board.

Paz referenced a press release issued by ACCSD on December 11th, in which the group sought clarity on what it described as a leadership change within the Hol Chan board of directors. The release also called for an explanation of how community representation is selected and upheld on the Board of Trustees, reaffirmation of co-management principles, and a full independent financial audit covering the past six years of Hol Chan’s administration.

Paz also cited a response issued on December 12th by Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, who rejected allegations of wrongdoing and stated that the management of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve categorically denied the claims, calling them false, unfounded, and irresponsible. “Since assuming oversight in November 2020, there has been no embezzlement, misappropriation, or misuse of funds at Hol Chan Marine Reserve. All financial operations are conducted in accordance with established governance, oversight, and audit procedures. Any claims to the contrary are deliberately misleading and unsupported by evidence,” part of the statement read. The statement further noted that when the current administration assumed responsibility for Hol Chan in November 2020, the organization was facing significant financial challenges and had since undergone a turnaround.

ACCSD responded later that same day, clarifying that it was not accusing any individual of wrongdoing but was instead calling for improvements that it said have not yet been realized. “Our concerns are not political and not personal. They are based on Hol Chan’s failure to actively protect the marine environment,” part of the response read. ACCSD also cited several tourism-related projects on the island, stating that Hol Chan did not object to developments it believes pose a threat to the marine environment.

During the public meeting, ACCSD representatives stated that they had not received any further response from Perez or Hol Chan officials. They said they are seeking a meeting with the area representative and the Hol Chan board by the end of next month. The group noted that if engagement is not secured, they will consider other options, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the co-management of natural resources that support thousands of livelihoods on Ambergris Caye. “We are not asking for conflict. We are asking for honesty, openness, and leadership,” they stated.

Following the presentations, several tour guides and tourism stakeholders in attendance voiced support for ACCSD and shared similar concerns. They emphasized the importance of stronger communication between authorities, including Hol Chan and the area representative’s office, and the wider community. Some expressed hope that a meeting next month would enable open dialogue with Hol Chan representatives and the Honourable Perez.

On December 17th, Perez addressed concerns raised at the ACCSD public meeting, stating that the Hol Chan board represents stakeholders across the island community. He said he is open to meeting with ACCSD members. “There is nothing to hide,” Perez said. “There is a perception that there is money missing; we rescue that place. Every expense has to be approved, not only by the board, but by the Ministry of Finance.” Perez added that the Ministry of Finance holds a seat on the Hol Chan board, providing additional oversight. He said he acknowledged the concerns raised and indicated that a meeting could take place in the coming year.