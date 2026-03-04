Caye Caftans Celebrates Women’s Month with Donation to Female Police Officers

On March 3rd, Caye Caftans donated clothing to all female officers stationed at the San Pedro Police Station in honor of Women’s Month. The officers visited the Caye Caftans store in San Pedro, where they could select outfits of their choice. On-site seamstresses were also available to make any necessary alterations.

The donation stemmed from a community partnership aimed at recognizing the contributions of female officers to the island’s safety. San Pedro Police Branch Administrator Jorge Lemus explained that store owners Joseph and Catherine Cooper generously provided the apparel from their business.

“It’s a gesture from them, showing appreciation to the female officers for the hard work that we have seen,” Lemus said in an interview. According to Lemus, the officers were able to freely choose the items they preferred, further strengthening the relationship between local businesses and law enforcement.

Caye Caftans, founded by Catherine Cooper, has operated in San Pedro for three years, producing apparel for local sale and export to international markets. The Coopers have previously supported the police department through various contributions, including donations of resources and advocacy for the introduction of body cameras to enhance transparency amid public concerns.

Catherine Cooper shared the initiative’s intention. “Every woman wants to feel elegant, and we want the female police officers to feel elegant as well,” she said.

A total of eight female officers selected designer caftans featuring vibrant colors and accessories. Some of the outfits were adjusted on site by the seamstress who produces the garments at the store. The officers expressed excitement and gratitude for the gesture.

According to Lemus, the initiative helped boost morale among the female officers, who often work through holidays such as the upcoming Easter period to ensure public safety. He noted that the police department will continue preparing for increased activity during festive events and hopes that such partnerships will strengthen community relations and encourage more support from the business sector.

Lemus also mentioned that body cameras are expected to be introduced in the future, which could help reduce allegations against officers while promoting greater transparency and safety within the community.