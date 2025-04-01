San Pedro Celebrates Women’s Empowerment at the 5th Annual Business Expo

San Pedro Town celebrated International Women’s Month with its 5th Annual Women in Business Expo on Saturday, March 29th, at the Saca Chispas field. The event, organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), showcased female entrepreneurship and community solidarity through a vibrant display of local businesses, cultural performances, and the recognition of outstanding women.

SPTC, in collaboration with Councilor Dianelli Aranda and partners such as Hope Haven Belize, organized the expo to strengthen local economic ties and promote gender equity. By charging a minimal entry fee of $3, the event ensured accessibility for all residents and reinforced its role as a unifying force in the community.

Since its inception in 2021, the expo has expanded in scale and influence, reflecting San Pedro’s commitment to women’s empowerment. This year’s event featured women-led businesses offering a diverse range of products and services, including clothing, artisan crafts, souvenirs, baked goods, and marketing solutions. Attendees had the opportunity to explore over 27 different stalls while enjoying music from one of the island’s favorites, DJ Debbie. The lively atmosphere blended commerce with cultural celebration.

The San Pedro High School Marching Band and the San Pedro Roman Catholic School Marching Band both delivered energetic performances that left the entire audience in awe. They received rounds of applause for their impressive routines.

A key highlight of the event was the award ceremony, where women were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community, exemplifying resilience and leadership. The Champions of Change Awards embodied the expo’s broader mission to elevate women’s roles in Belize’s economy.

The awards presented included: Women in Culinary Arts Award – Sarita Pulido; Women in Education Award – Iris Perez; Women in Culture Award – Flora Ancona; Women in Tourism – Carmen Lara; Women in Entrepreneurship Award – Alice Benguche; Women in Arts Award – Janelle Pitts, a student at San Pedro High School; Women in Sports Award – Liliana Mia Nunez; Women in Law Enforcement Award – Magistrate Terrian Brown; Women in Health Award – Alexis Guerrero; Way Maker Award – Lisa Villanueva; Women in Community Service – Ana Najarro; and Girl-Child of the Year Award (this was the first year for this award) – Mia Cortez.

In his speech, Mayor Wally Nunez expressed, “It is a privilege to celebrate these remarkable women who are not only excelling in business but also breaking barriers and redefining what is possible in San Pedro.”

The event also featured a fashion show, with Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, serving as the lead model. She, along with other young women and men, showcased designs by Caye Caftans.

The expo concluded with renewed calls to support women-owned businesses, highlighting its significance as both a celebration and a catalyst for progress.