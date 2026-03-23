Hope Haven’s Shaila Herrera awarded by the National Women’s Commission

Hope Haven’s Shaila Herrera was among 14 outstanding women recognized on March 18th by the National Women’s Commission. The awards honour women for their contributions to the country’s growth and the development of their respective communities, spanning disciplines such as academia, education, and community work. Herrera was recognized with the Girl Child Award for her outstanding work at the Hope Haven Children’s Home in San Pedro Town.

She was commended for exemplifying resilience, strength, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of vulnerable children in Belize. Herrera was also recognized for overcoming significant personal challenges, including her own experience in the care system, transforming adversity into purpose-driven advocacy.

As a Child Liaison at Hope Haven, Herrera said she feels privileged for the opportunity to serve. She works directly with children who have endured severe abuse, neglect, and trauma. Her lived experience allows her to connect with empathy and authenticity, offering both guidance and hope to those navigating similar hardships.

Herrera began her journey at Hope Haven as a learning coach in the organization’s Learning Centre, where she supported children unable to attend school due to financial difficulties, learning disabilities, or limited access to education. Hope Haven noted that Herrera’s commitment and perseverance have made a meaningful impact on the children’s academic and personal development, even as she pursued her own studies. She now holds a bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship, standing as a powerful testament to resilience and growth. The organization regards her as a role model, demonstrating that one’s circumstances do not define one’s future.

Minister of Human Development, Families, Support, and Affairs, Honorable Thea Garcia-Ramirez, congratulated the awardees and described them as leaders capable of making significant changes in their communities. “They have showcased what they have done and what they continue to do,” she said. Garcia-Ramirez added that the awards have been held for the past 21 years, recognizing women from across the country for their exceptional contributions.

Other award categories included Education and Training of Women, Human Rights of Women, Women and Economy, Women and Media, and Women in Uniformed Services. The other awardees included Dr. Angela Joseph from the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; Sarita Bejerano from BELTRAIDE; Dr. Aline Harrison from Galen University; Sagrario Clarke, recipient of the Minister’s Award; Honourable Garcia-Ramirez; Eleanor Murillo of Special Olympics Belize and the National Women’s Commission; Kallij Pop of Jamael Pop; Deanni Janae Laing from the United Nations Population Fund; Shahera Young of Special Olympics Belize; Victoria Usher from the National Commission for Families and Children; Nicolyn Raymon from NIME Belize; Karla Cano Turton from the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; Sabreena Daly of Special Olympics Belize; and Police Constable Kimberly Moore of the Belize Police Department.