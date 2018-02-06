Mountain Bike Adventure to be filmed in Belize

A mountain bike adventure will be filmed by European Nature Trust in hopes of advocating the protection of the rich diversity of wildlife in Belize. The biking adventure will be filmed by Dylan Haskin along with a team of 12 riders expected to arrive in the country on Sunday, February 4th.

The European Nature Trust is an organization in Europe that creates unique wild experiences to connect people with nature while raising funds for selected conservation organizations. The biking adventure will ride over a six-day period across the country of Belize. Apart from the bikers experiencing the incredible terrain of the country, it will serve as a chance to raise funds to safeguard the delicate ecosystems. Each of 12 bikers will be donating $6, 275 to Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD). FCD is the only non-profit governmental organization with assertive management in the Chiquibul forest, representing 7.7% of the national territory of the country.

According to Haskin, The European Nature Trust choose to come to Belize after hearing about the great work that the FDC does in protecting and preserving the wild habitat. Therefore, they wanted to help them to continue to do so while showing people the importance of FCD’s job in Belize.

Haskin believes that this project will benefit the country in many ways. “This will bring great awareness to the country of Belize by promoting the country to a global audience through the short film. We also hope to shed light on the amazing forest eco-systems that Belizeans have and the importance of protecting them. We expect more people to be interested in coming to visit the beautiful country, and have more people aware of the importance of the natural wild places that Belize has to offer,” he said.

The team will be filming the mountain bike adventure from the 5th through to the 11th of February. People can watch the adventure by following The European Nature Trust on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. They will be using the three platforms to share the content from experience using the hashtag #bikebelize2018. For further information on the Belize mountain bike adventure, you can contact Haskin via email at [email protected] or visit https://theeuropeannaturetrust.com

