Russel Casimero released on probation after assaulting his ex-girlfriend

A day after San Pedro Police formally arrested and charged 40-year-old Russel Casimero for Wounding, following the beating of his 30-year-old American ex-girlfriend. Casimero was fined $1,000 on Tuesday, April 3rd and released. After pleading guilty at the San Pedro Magistrate Court, Casimero was placed on probation and given until July to pay the fine. While the woman, who works as a manager at a local beach bar, was granted a three-month restraining order.

The incident took place just after midnight on Monday, April 2nd and was first made public via a Facebook post with images and details of the attack. The post immediately went viral and the business community was encouraged to share it hoping that it will lead to Carimero’s arrest. According to the Facebook post, Casimero broke into the woman’s apartment while she was asleep and savagely beat her, badly damaging one of her eyes.

On Tuesday, April 3rd police confirmed Casimero’s apprehension on Monday, evening April 2nd, and issued an official report. According to the police report, the woman told them that about 12:15AM, she was getting ready to go to bed, when she heard a knock on her door and her ex-common law, Casimero said, ‘open your door, I know you are in there.’ The report continues stating that the woman refused to open the door for him and as a result, Casimero scaled up the side of the house and broke into the balcony and made entry into the house through a door that was unlocked. Casimero apparently asked her for his phone and after she handed it to him he proceeded to punch her in the face repeatedly causing the injuries to her face.

Many residents on the island are shocked at the outcome of the case in which a woman’s home is broken into and is severely abused, but the culprit walks free via a minimal fine. Island residents are clamoring for better laws and believe that individuals like Casimero should be severely punished.

