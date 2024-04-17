Anke Doehm receives five-year sentence for Cruelty to a Child in the death of her adopted daughter, Faye Lin Cannon

Anke Doehm, a 63-year-old American national, was sentenced to serve five years in prison on April 17th at the High Court in Belize City. She was found guilty of Cruelty to a Child in the death of her adopted daughter, Faye Lin Cannon, who was 13 years old at the time of her death. The sentencing also stated that Cannon was sexually and physically abused and also showed signs of malnourishment. She will be eligible for parole after serving half her sentence at the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison. As part of her sentence, Doehm is to participate in rehabilitation programs available at the prison.

Doehm’s conviction was a result of an incident that happened in July 2017 when Faye Lin Cannon was found dead in their apartment north of San Pedro Town. Anke and her husband, David Doehm, were initially detained after a postmortem revealed that the child did not die from natural causes but rather from abuse. David committed suicide later that year, and Anke was left alone to face the charges. The case was adjourned for several years until the trial began on February 21, 2024. The trial featured witnesses, including members of the Belize Police Department.

On March 4, 2024, Justice Derick Sylvester summarized the case before a nine-member jury. The jury deliberated the case and returned with a unanimous verdict, finding Doehm guilty of the charge of Cruelty to a Child. Former High Court judge and attorney Adolph Lucas Sr. represented Doehm, while the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Cheryl Lynn Vidal, represented the Crown.

Following the incident, Faye Lin’s siblings, Zoe, Mia, and Siri, remained under the care of the Human Development Department and were later taken to the United States of America by their legally adopted father, David Cannon.