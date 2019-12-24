Anke Doehm’s court trial remains unsettled; Court hearing adjourned to January 2020

Another year goes by, and the criminal court case against American National Anke Doehm, who is facing a charge of ‘Cruelty to a Child,’ remains pending after it was adjourned to January 16, 2020. Doehm’s case is in connection with the death of her adopted daughter, Faye Lin Cannon, who died in 2017 at the family’s condo on Ambergris Caye.

Doehm was in court in October of this year, but no new developments came out from that hearing, and the case continues to be adjourned. She has been spotted in coffee shops in Belize City, where she moved in July 2017, following Faye’s suspicious death. Doehm and her deceased husband, David Doehm were initially put behind bars. The duo argued that the little girl died of natural causes, but the post-mortem examination revealed that Faye had been physically and sexually abused.

Both Anke and David were charged for her death and remanded to the Belize Central Prison. However, each secured a $10,000 bail and were released. As the case was getting heated and forensic evidence was about to be presented in court, David allegedly died via suicide inside a hotel room in Belize City. Anke has since been facing the court case on her own. The San Pedro Sun will continue following this case.

