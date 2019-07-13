Anke Doehm case adjourned to October

American National Anke Doehm was back at the Supreme Court in Belize City on June 18th to finalize her trial on the charge of ‘Cruelty to a Child,’ in connection to the 2017 death of her 13-year-old adopted daughter, Faye Lin Cannon. However, the trial has been extended after Doehm’s case was once again adjourned until October 15, 2019.

Doehm continues to live on the mainland and is not to leave the country until her case concludes. In September of 2018, she sought permission to leave the country because of health issues. But before the court approved it, she withdrew it. Since then her case has been quiet, and her court appearances adjourned.

Her case stems from when she was arrested along with her deceased husband David Doehm in July 2017 while living on Ambergris Caye. They were incarcerated following the suspicious death of her adoptive daughter Faye. The Doehms told police that the cause of death of the little girl was of natural causes, but a post-mortem examination revealed that Faye had been physically and sexually abused. Her death was reported to be as a result of compression on the chest, causing internal hemorrhaging. At the time of the incident, Faye’s sisters Zoe, Mia and Siri were placed under the care of the Belize Human Services Department.

The Doehms were charged and remanded to the Belize Central Prison but managed to secure a $10,000 bail. While they continued to claim their innocence in the case, investigators were preparing to reveal forensic evidence. Before this happened, David Doehm was found dead inside a room of the Ramada Princess Hotel and Casino in Belize City. His death was ruled as a suicide after they found a note next to his bed.

While Anke remains in Belize, Faye’s sisters are in the United States of America with their adoptive father, David Cannon. Cannon had been in Belize since the case began in July 2017 fighting in the court for custody of the girls. In December of that same year, the Family Court in Belize City granted him complete custody of his daughters and immediately after, they left the country.

