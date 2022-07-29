Tracey Betancourt and Leon Walford found guilty of Lamont Lipka’s murder

On Thursday, July 28th, the trial against San Pedro resident Tracey Betancourt and Leon Walford ended with a guilty verdict at the Belize Supreme Court. The two were charged with the murder of Lamont Lipka. According to reports from the court hearing, Betancourt is reportedly out on bail and was a no-show for her ruling. A bench warrant for Betancourt’s arrest was issued.

According to reports regarding the trial, it had been taking place for four months without a jury. On July 28th, Justice Ricardo Sandcroft found both Walford and Betancourt guilty of the brutal murder of Lamont Lipka, who was a businessman in San Pedro. Walford will be sentenced on September 30th, while Betancourt’s sentencing will occur later after she is detained.

Lipka owned and operated Tropicana Bar and Grill on Coconut Drive. In May 2018, while tending to patrons, an unknown gunman walked into the establishment after 9PM and shot him in patrons’ presence. Lipka was hit in the head, neck, chest, abdomen, and arms. The shooter then ran in a southerly direction.

According to investigators, Walford maintains his innocence, but information gathered on the incident tied him to the crime.

