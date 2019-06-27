Graduation season is in full swing on Ambergris Caye

As the school year comes to an end, many educational institutions have been celebrating graduation ceremonies at the primary and pre-school levels in San Pedro Town. Standard Six students bade goodbye to their elementary studies gearing up for high school, while preschoolers joined the celebration as they prepare to enter primary school.

The weekend of graduation ceremonies began with the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) graduating 87 students at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Friday, June 21st. After a short welcome speech by Kamryn Rhaburn, and remarks by guest speaker Paul Kelly, the students were presented with their diplomas by SPRCS teachers Silvio Camara and Principal Roxanni Kay. The valedictorian speech of the Class of 2019 was given by Wayne Alfaro, while the vote of thanks was delivered by A-Rad Morey.

The following day, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 22nd, Little Angels Pre-school held their graduation ceremonies at the Lions Den in downtown San Pedro. The ceremony began at 4:30PM and saw preschoolers, along with family and friends, celebrating their accomplishments. Education Officer for San Pedro and Caye Caulker, Odelia Caliz distributed diplomas to the preschoolers.

While Little Angels were holding their graduation, that same Saturday, ABC Preschool was hosting theirs at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Ninety-eight proud preschool graduates received their certificates and are eagerly looking forward to primary school.



On Sunday, June 23rd Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) held their commencement exercise at 2PM at the Paradise Theatre in San Pedro Town. The ceremony began with the welcome address by Erver Carter followed by HCAS Principal’s address by Olivia Tasher. Guest Speaker Karen Lopez encouraged graduates to continue trying their best in their academic career. HCAS Teacher Helen Melendez and Mayor Daniel Guerrero then delivered the primary school certificates to a total of 37 graduates.

At 3PM that same day, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDAS) held their commencement exercise at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The ceremony began with NHSDAS Class of 2019 walking to the stage to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. Forty-six graduates proudly celebrated the completion of another chapter of their educational career before an audience of proud family and friends.

This upcoming weekend, HCAS Preschool, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Brighter Tomorrow, San Pedro Shining Stars and San Pedro Preschool are expected to host their graduation ceremonies.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating all graduates and wishes them the best in their future educational endeavors

