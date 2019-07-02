Graduation season continues on Ambergris Caye

The Graduation season continued this weekend in San Pedro Town with one primary school and three preschools hosting their commencement exercise. A total of 12 students received their primary schools diplomas and will move on to the high school level, while 89 youngster received their Preschool certificates and will enter the primary school level.

The weekend of graduation began with the Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) commencement on Thursday, June 27th at 5PM at their school grounds. The ceremony saw a total of 12 students receiving their primary school diplomas and gearing up to enter high school. The 2019 ACES graduates were Faye Chi, Maritza Guardado, Casey Gillett, Daniel Jackson, Jordy Diaz, Nia Lisbey, Robert Harsh, Alexis Lawrence, Samantha Ancona, Madison Burkey, Luis Olivera and Audrey Pott.

On Sunday, June 30th three island preschools held their commencement exercise. At 2PM, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool held their Graduation at Assemblies of God Church in San Pedro Town. To the tune of Pump and Circumstance graduates proudly walked to the stage and opened the ceremony. Thereafter they sang the National Anthem followed by a short prayer given by teacher Ariani Gongora. Pastor Clive Welsh then shared a few words of reflection with the graduates and encouraged them to continue doing their best. Javier Gongora and teacher Ariani Gongora then distributed Preschool certificates to a total of 17 graduates. The 2019 graduating Class of Brighter Tomorrow Preschool included: Jaziel Catzim, Christian Chan, Luis Lopez, Eduardo Mencias, Mickael Mendez, Yonci Nataren, Gian Perez, Jake Yam, Jadiel Caliz, Vashti Aldana, Ianna Deigo, Nathalie Jimenez, Cyrille Jones, Adalee Novelo, Kylie Polanco, Mynorly Ramirez and Keizyn Tuyun.

Meanwhile, San Pedro Preschool held their graduation ceremony at 4:30PM at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The ceremony began with San Pedro Preschool Class of 2019 walking to the stage to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. Forty-one graduates proudly celebrated the completion of another chapter of their educational career before an audience of proud family and friends. San Pedro Preschool Teachers Rosela Guerrero and Andrea Nunez distributed the Preschool certificates and awards.

This year’s graduates included: llithya Alfaro, Genesis Guerrero, Liceni Edwards, Delanie Tzul, Aimy Oba, Elsa Schell Faithlyn Tate, Destiny Rodriguez, Katherine Santoya, Aleyna Escalante, Ayda Schell, Kathlyn Lopez, Anabella Rosales, Mackenzie, Garcia, Angelique Teul, Shanelia Banner, Genesis Perez, Delanie Saki, Glaicy Ke, Niavnni Martinez, Jahvida Montero, Beverly Mercado, Carlie Lara, Angela Baca, Jesus Moralez, Giddion Calvio, Deimmar Rodriguez, Manuel Herrarte, Emmanuel Chuc, Esdras Chaneck, Alberto Carpio, Jayden Reyes, Gabriel Acosta, Hector Johansen, Kayden Lewis, Mitchel Bul, Zayn Staines, Zarek Wade, Jaymar Sutherland and Damien Hyde.

The last graduation of the day at 4:30PM was San Pedro’s Shining Star Preschool, who held theirs at the parking lot of Ambergris Stadium in the DFC area of San Pedro Town. Guest Speaker Liz Sansores advised the youngsters to take advantage of all the education opportunities and continue to make their parents proud. He then distributed Preschool certificates to total of 31 graduates. The 2019 Graduating Class of San Pedro’s Shining Star Preschool included Edelin Alonzo, Chanelle Barillas, Xaeli Bahadur, Zoe Cartagena, Giannie Chan, Emmy Chi, Dulce Daiz, Victoria Duarte, Khloe Garcia, Esther Guy, Emy Marin, Yaritza Munoz, Merry Perdomo, Caylin Sanchez, Azzeyzia Tucker, Kaylee Uck, Jaiden Acosta, Antwan August, Kyler Ayuso, Alejo Briceno, Angel Campos, Jian Chi, Alexander Flowers, Chris Guy, Manny Hical, Orvin Ku, Ashton Lawrence Kyle Picascio, Ashton Lawrence, Noah Piscarczyk, Lester Requena and Miguel Vasquez.

The Graduation season on Ambergris Caye is expected to culminate with the San Pedro Junior College commencement exercise to be held on Saturday, July 6th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at 6PM. The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating all graduates and wishes them the best in their future educational endeavors. We are proud of you all!

