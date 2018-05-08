Hol Chan Marine Reserve Reef Week 2018 opens with “Swim to the Reef”

Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s Reef Week 2018 officially opened with the traditional “Swim to the Reef” on Monday, May 7th. Reef Week is an annual celebration featuring a week-long calendar of activities to celebrate Belize’s Barrier Reef System aimed at raising awareness on the importance of protecting and preserving the marine environment.

Bright and early at 6AM, islanders gathered at Amigos Del Mar Dive Shop dock, dressed in snorkeling gear and ready to swim to the reef and back. According to organizer of Reef Week 2018 and Hol Chan Marine Reserve Environmental Educator, Mariela Archer, the “Swim to the Reef” had a great turnout. “This year’s ‘Swim to the Reef’ activity was very successful. We had more people participating this year than in previous years,” said Archer. “This week is dedicated to educating the community on the importance of protecting the marine environment.”

Reef Week 2018 sponsors include: Belize Tourism Board, Belize Bank, Atlantic Bank, Tropic Air, Caribena Enterprises, Coca-Cola, Crystal Water, San Pedro Town Council, Castillo’s Hardware, Captain Shark’s Marine Center, Ministry of Education, Belize Fisheries Department, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Ricklee Response & Rescue, and St. Francis Xavier Credit Union.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve thanks everyone that participated in the “Swim to the Reef” activity. They further invite all residents of San Pedro Town to engage in the various events taking place now through Sunday, May 13th.

To find out more about the Reef Week 2018 activities and how you can be part of the event contact the Hol Chan Marine Reserve office at 226-2247 or visit them on Facebook.

