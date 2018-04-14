Hol Chan announces activities for Reef Week 2018

Hol Chan Marine Reserve has announced the various activities that will be taking place during the 13th Annual Reef Week 2018. For the past 12 years, Hol Chan has been celebrating Belize’s Barrier Reef System through a week of activities, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of protecting and preserving the marine environment.

The Reef Week will kick off on Monday, May 7th, with a swim to the reef starting at 6AM from Amigos Del Mar dock in San Pedro Town. The following day, members of Hol Chan will take part in a traveling puppet show at the various schools on Ambergris Caye starting at 9AM. Activities continue on Wednesday, May 9th with the primary school Trivia Competition to be held at the Lions Den. The competition is scheduled to start at 9:30AM and will challenge students’ knowledge of Belize’s ecosystem, flora, and fauna, as well as the laws pertaining to the protection of the environment.

On Thursday, May 10th the Reef Fair will take place at the Central Park. There will be several booths from various organization across the country educating visitors on the importance of the reef. One of the most anticipated events will take place on Friday, May 11th with the Annual Lionfish Tournament & Cook-Off at Estel’s Dine by the Sea.

The following day, on Saturday, May 12th, there will be a clean-up campaign at various areas of the island starting at 8AM. The Reef Week 2018 will culminate on Sunday, May 13th with a mini kayak race around the island starting at 10 AM starting at the Boca Del Rio Park.

“Each year Reef Week highlights the importance of our coastal and marine ecosystem. We raise awareness by educating the children and the community of San Pedro on the importance of protecting our reef and the marine life. We want to invite all islanders to get involved in one of the many activities that will be taking place during the week,” said event organizer and Hol Chan Marine Reserve Environmental Educator, Mariela Archer.

To find out more about the Reef Week 2018 activities and how you can be part of the event contact the Hol Chan Marine Reserve office at 226-2247.

