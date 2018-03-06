Oceana Belize to hosts a Cocktail & Conservation Fundraiser at Mahogany Bay Village

As part of the 2018 Reef Week activities, Oceana Belize will be hosting a Cocktail & Conservation Fundraiser on Saturday, March 10th at Mahogany Bay Village. The event will feature an evening of music, cocktails, and food as well as various presentations by Oceana and conservationist from across the country. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Reef Week Initiatives.

“We are so excited to share this event with the community of San Pedro Town. We will be having members of our Reef Week Initiative and residents of the island speak about how we all do our part to keep Belize blue, green, and beautiful. We will also be having discussions on how in our everyday lifestyle we can reduce the use of plastic, what work the Conservation NGO groups are doing and how attendees can partner with them to join in the movement of protecting our reef,” said Oceana Belize, Communication Officer, Justine Nicholas.

Every year, local ‘reef-minded’ organizations come together to celebrate Belize’s national resource through a week-long celebration, known as Reef Week. This year the Reef Week Planning Committee will officially launch the celebration on Friday, March 9th, under the theme “Our reef rocks! Protect it. Don’t neglect it!” In addition, the Reef Week committee has planned various activities to celebrate this milestone as well as their collective successes in the past years. Some of the events for this year’s Reef Week are the Annual Reef Swim which is a swim across the English Channel, the Ride to the Reef which is a symbolic bike ride from the capital to the coast, a Lionfish Derby and Fish Fry in Dangriga Town, classroom presentations, marine art exhibitions, field trips, scuba clean-up events, and their annual Reef Fair to be hosted this year in Dangriga Town.

The fundraiser event starts at 7PM, everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a night full of entertainment while learning how to protect our reef and supporting a worthy cause. Tickets are $80 per person and $150 per couple. They can be purchased at Mahogany Bay Village in San Pedro Town or at McNab Designs and Wildlife Conservation Society in Belize City. For more information on the event, you can visit Oceana Belize on Facebook or call 822- 2792.

