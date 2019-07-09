Hon. Patrick Faber Attends the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee

The Hon. Patrick Faber, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture is in Baku, Azerbaijan attending the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee.

Hon. Faber addressed the UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee and an international consortium of partners on the topic “The Importance of Strategic Vision in a Changing Climate”.

Hon. Patrick Faber joins UNESCO World Heritage managers, global climate resilience experts and local community stakeholders as they discuss the scope, aim and expected deliverables of the climate change initiative which was launched in October 2018. The first phase of this initiative focuses on five UNESCO World Heritage coral reef properties including the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, Rock Islands Southern Lagoon (Palau), Lagoons of New Caledonia (France), Ningaloo Coast and the Great Barrier Reef (Australia).

The 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee is being celebrated under the theme: Building Leadership in Climate Adaptation.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS