Reports of Siete Canales Lands Being Subdivided; Minister Confirms Parcels to Be Vested in Hol Chan

Concerns have surfaced over reports that lands in the Siete Canales area, including four small islets, are being surveyed and subdivided for private individuals. The claims, widely circulated on social media, raised alarm because the area forms part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, a site considered vital to the marine ecosystem.

During an appearance on the Reef Radio/TV Morning Show on Wednesday, September 3rd, Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation Hon. Andre Perez confirmed that the area had been surveyed and parceled in September 2020. However, he emphasized that the land is not privately owned and will not be distributed to individuals. Instead, the Government of Belize is vesting the parcels into the Hol Chan Marine Reserve as its legal custodian.

“Everyone has a right to be concerned because Hol Chan Marine Reserve is not just for Hol Chan, it is for everybody. Seventy percent of the revenues collected from our marine protected areas come from Hol Chan, so you can clearly see the reserve’s great importance,” Perez explained.

“First of all, let me clarify once and for all. All the lands in Siete Canales, including the four small islands, have been surveyed and parceled out, which is a shame. For the record, I had a private discussion with the Prime Minister, and I briefed him on everything that is occurring. He supported me and agreed that every parcel in that area, including the four islets, should go directly under the management of Hol Chan. All those parcels will be titled to Hol Chan Marine Reserve. That is the right thing to do.”

The Siete Canales area and surrounding mangrove islets are considered ecologically significant. They serve as fish nurseries and support the reef’s overall health. Environmentalists have long argued that privatizing such lands would undermine Belize’s commitments under conservation frameworks, including the Blue Bond agreement.

Adding clarity, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Paul Thompson, confirmed that the islets remain national lands. He noted that while applications for the parcels have been made in the past, including by Hol Chan board members, the government’s position is that ownership will only be granted to the reserve as a legal entity. Land Register reports reviewed this week also confirm the parcels remain under national ownership.

The lands were first surveyed in 2005 and again in 2020, just before the general elections. This history has fueled public skepticism, as surveys often precede land allocations. However, Thompson reiterated that the minister’s directive is clear: the islets and surrounding areas are to remain public assets under Hol Chan’s management.

While skepticism persists due to past controversies within the Lands Department, both Perez and Thompson assured that no private distribution of the Siete Canales parcels will take place. Instead, the move is being framed as a step to secure critical mangrove habitats under the stewardship of Belize’s leading marine reserve.

As the process unfolds, stakeholders continue to monitor developments closely, mindful of the ecological importance of the area and its role in sustaining San Pedro’s tourism and fishing industries.