Destiny Wagner gives Belize its first major beauty title; Miss Earth 2021

For the first time in the history of Belize’s pageantry, our beauty ambassador knocked down the boundaries of the impossible and put the country’s name on the global stage. Hailing from Belize’s southern-most town of Punta Gorda, Destiny Wagner, 25, was crowned Miss Earth 2021 during the virtual international pageant held on Sunday morning, November 21st, giving Belize its first beauty title. If you missed the pageant, watch it at: https://fb.watch/9qq7xcv4Fs/.

The news of Wagner’s triumph spread like wildfire across Belize, with social platforms buzzing with posts and messages congratulating her. Wagner is the first Belizean beauty ambassador since 1979 to garner international recognition. The pageant saw over 50 candidates participating to succeed Lindsey Coffey from the United States of America (USA). Coffey won the pageant’s first virtual event in 2020. The competition was tough, but to the joy of thousands of Belizeans watching the pageant on Facebook and other platforms, Wagner made it to the top four. In the final stage of the question-and-answer segment, the top four contestants (Belize, USA, Thailand, and Chile) were asked, ‘how far can technology go to help save the environmental situation the world is currently in?’

Wagner answered, “I am so thankful to live in a digital age right now. Because of technology, we are able to spread awareness of things that are happening not only in my country but in other countries as well.” However, technology can also be used to save our environment because by incorporating innovation and technology and sustainability, we can use those two things to come together. I am so thankful to be a woman now in 2021 and be able to have access to these things, such as solar energy and renewable energy. When mixed together, there’s nothing that we cannot do. I am thankful to be in the digital age of technology, and it will be used to save the planet.”

The pageant winners were announced at the end of the segment. Wagner was overwhelmed with emotion when she was declared the top winner- Miss Earth 2021. “My country has never placed at Miss Earth before, nor have we ever had an international crown. So right now, this is what we needed, and I am happy to represent such a gorgeous country,” she said. The others winners include Baitong Jareerat Petsom of Thailand, as Miss Earth Fire 2021; Romina Denecken of Chile, as Miss Earth Water 2021; and Marisa Butler of the USA as Miss Earth Air 2021.

Wagner, who has a degree in Business Administration, manages her own business and the non-profit organization “Operation Kingdom” dedicated to combating child hunger and fighting for equal education. Additionally, her advocacies are sustainability of marine life and the promotion of children’s rights.

Organizers of the event reported that despite the non-traditional format due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there was a large turnout of participating countries. The pageant event welcomed delegates from Iran and Syria, participating in the pageant for the first time.

The San Pedro Sun takes this opportunity to once again congratulate Destiny Wagner for putting Belize’s name even higher! You make us all very proud!

