Miss Earth Destiny Wagner receives donation from Hol Chan Marine Reserve

On Thursday, February 24th, Belize’s Destiny Wagner, Miss Earth 2021, received a Hol Chan Marine Reserve donation in San Pedro Town towards her non-profit organization- Operation Kingdom. An effort dedicated to combating child hunger and equality in education.

Wagner was in San Pedro for HCMR’s rebranding ceremony and the launch of their marine station. During this event, the Minister of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, Honourable Andre Perez, presented her with the donation on behalf of HCMR. Wagner said that such donation would help her organization sustain its efforts to keep alive the feeding and education program in Punta Gorda, Toledo District. Wagner thanked Hol Chan for contributing to her organization and encouraging marine conservation in the country. The 25-year-old Belizean international beauty ambassador added that she was honored to witness the rebranding of the HCMR and learn what the future holds for Belize.

The Belizean beauty ambassador made history on November 21, 2021, when during a virtual pageant, she was crowned Miss Earth 2021. No one has earned Belize such a significant beauty title. Wagner is more than happy to represent the country in her post as she is passionate about the environment. She is a certified divemaster, entrepreneur, and digital influencer who supports marine life’s sustainability.

Wagner plans to continue advocating for the preservation and conservation of the environment. She appeals to all Belizeans to take care of the country’s natural resources.

