Miss Earth Destiny Wagner visits San Pedro

The beautiful Destiny Evelyn Wagner, Miss Earth 2021, arrived in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Friday, December 10th, for an official visit to La Isla Bonita. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez welcomed her along with staff from the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and islanders.

Wagner was treated to a motorcade through the main streets of downtown San Pedro. Pedestrians waved, and passing vehicles honked their horns as the beauty ambassador passed. The drive around town ended at Central Park, where Wagner greeted more people and posed for pictures. Wagner and the Mayor and Miss San Pedro 2021-2022 Grace Brown posed for photos in front of the San Pedro sign by the beach. Many San Pedranos at the park told Wagner how proud they were of her achievement. Wagner was more than happy to be in La Isla Bonita. “It’s amazing and an honor to be here,” Wagner said. She thanked the SPTC and residents of the island for their hospitality.

Miss Earth Wagner looks forward to a fruitful visit to Ambergris Caye. As Miss Earth 2021, Wagner’s responsibilities are to advocate for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility.

The Belizean pageant winner from Punta Gorda Town, Toledo, made history after charming the judges and claiming the top crown during the 21st edition of Miss Earth 2021 on November 21st. Wagner emerged triumphant among 89 contestants from around the world in the virtual event. Her victory is a moment that will go down in history as she is the first Belizean to win an international pageant.

The other finalists and winners of the pageant included Miss Earth-Air, Marisa Butler from the United States of America, Miss Earth-Water, Romina Denecken from Chile, and Miss Earth-Fire, Jareerat Petsom from Thailand.

