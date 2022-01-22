UDP Leader a free man after domestic violence case dismissed in court

The Leader of the Opposition (LOO) and head of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Honourable Patrick Faber, is no longer wanted by police for the accusations of domestic violence and damage to private property. Faber was accused by his fiancée Dr. Shanikka Arnold, but Arnold recanted her complaint after a closed-door hearing at the Belize Magistrate Court on Friday, January 21st. Charges were dropped, and the case was dismissed, leaving Faber a free man.

Some of the details from Arnold’s statement to police alleged that Faber had damaged her laptop computer and hit her hands with a hammer. She went to the Queen Street Police Station in Belize City in Faber’s vehicle to file a report. According to the report, Faber’s car was the nearest available to escape the violent incident.

When Faber went to court on Friday afternoon, he was represented by attorneys Richard ‘Dickie’ Bradley and Orson Elrington. The UDP leader told the media that he was not in hiding, as was suggested. Faber also said he never received any indication that police wanted him, and it was unfortunate this private matter ended up in the public domain. Faber added that he and his fiancée are working out their issues, which has been a difficult situation. Faber also believes that the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, issued an arrest warrant because of a political attack against him by certain members of the current government.

UDP Chairman wants Faber to resign

On Friday, UDP chairman Michael Peyrefitte said he spoke with Faber and let him know of his position. He said if Faber loves and cares for the party and the country, he should resign. If he does not leave, Peyrefitte said a national convention would take place to remove the embattled party leader.

The UDP Deputy Leader, Hugo Patt, also stated on Friday that he condemned violence in all forms, especially towards women, but did not call on Faber’s resignation.

Faber’s future as leader of the party is now uncertain. The LOO had previously survived a recall by his party for a similar incident with his former partner. He was given the benefit of the doubt as he sought therapy for his short temper and no further domestic violence incidents were to occur. This is reportedly the third time, and now his position to lead the party and continue as the LOO may be in jeopardy.

