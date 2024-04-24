Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Statement on the Passing of Hon. Michael Espat

Press Release – Belmopan, April 23, 2024. The Office of the Prime Minister is saddened to announce the passing of the Hon. Michael Joseph Espat, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and Area Representative of the people of Toledo East.
Minister Espat, a good and faithful servant of his people and country, died on Monday night at the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan.
The Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet express their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the Hon. Espat and join with all Belizeans to stand in solidarity with his family as they grieve the passing of this giant of a man who did well by his country, and his constituents of Toledo East, throughout his many years of service.
As a mark of deepest respect and mourning, the Prime Minister has instructed that flags on all government buildings be flown at half-mast as of midday today, until the official funeral of the Hon. Espat, the details of which will be announced later.

