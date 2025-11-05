Ministers Meet with the Green Climate Fund

Press Release, Belmopan, November 4, 2025. Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics; Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of Constitution and Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs and Transportation; and Dr. Hon. Osmond Martinez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Economic Transformation, held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Henry Gonzalez, Chief Investment Officer of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and Ms. Kristin Lang, the GCF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, along with other representatives of the GCF, in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on November 3, 2025.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, the Government, and the people of Belize, the Ministers expressed their appreciation to the GCF for the approval of two new projects, as outlined below, during the 43rd Fund Board Meeting held on October 28, 2025.

1. Funding Proposal: “Scaling up of Caribbean Hydrometeorological and Multi-Hazard Early Warning Services (CREWS) in Belize and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).” Belize will access a BZD 22 million grant out of a total of BZD 52 million for the overall project. The remaining funds will be for T&T and project implementation fees.

2. Project Preparation Facility (PPF): “Strengthen the Belize National Protected Area System (BNPAS) to provide Resilience and Reduce Vulnerability of Community against Climate Change,” valued at a BZD 624,197.88 grant, which will assist in developing a full funding proposal.

The Ministers expressed that, “The project approvals by the Green Climate Fund are a testament to Belize’s continued leadership and commitment to building a climate-resilient future. Through strategic partnerships and targeted investments, we are strengthening our ability to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of climate change, protecting lives, livelihoods, and our shared prosperity.”

During the meeting, several other national projects and programs, such as the Rural Resilient Belize, E-Mobility and Bus Modernization Systems, Municipal Climate Resilience Initiative, Maya-led Pathways for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Economies in Belize, and the Banana and Citrus Initiative, were discussed for potential funding under the GCF Replenishment Two.

The Ministry of Economic Transformation, on behalf of the Government of Belize, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing climate action, enhancing national preparedness for natural hazards, and fostering a safer, more resilient Belize and Caribbean region for all.

Special thanks are extended to the Climate Finance Unit; the National Meteorological Service; the National Emergency Management Organization; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management; the Ministry of the Public Service, Governance and Disaster Risk Management; the Association of Protected Areas Management Organizations; the National Biodiversity Office; the Protected Areas Conservation Trust; the Caribbean Development Bank; and the Ministry of Planning and Development – NDA from Trinidad and Tobago for their roles in ensuring the projects’ development and approval.