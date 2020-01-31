Ministry of Health Belize: Travel Advisory re: Coronavirus (2019-nCov) outbreak

Government Press Office – January 31, 2020 – Ministry of Health – The Ministry of Health continues to closely monitor the evolving novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) outbreak, particularly with the changing dynamics of the infection. The public is thus reminded that information in reference to this can change and any such change for the Belize context would be communicated through the official channels of communication of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health is aware that the World Health Organization has declared this as a public health event of international concern, and therefore, the Ministry has scaled up its surveillance efforts at the principal ports of entry. The Ministry is also aware that the mortality rate remains at around 2% for now but this can change and the public will be informed if anything changes in this regard.

The Ministry is aware of some travel restrictions being placed in other jurisdictions and wishes to inform the public of the following:

For those who were/are planning to travel to China from Belize, it is recommended that those plans be postponed until we are further aware of the extent of this 2019-nCov;

Persons arriving in Belize from China will be subjected to quarantine protocols as the case may be and this will be based on epidemiological data; and

Therefore, non-essential travel to/from China is not recommended at this time.

The Ministry is not currently recommending that Belizeans living in China travel to Belize to avoid 2019-nCov, but that rather, advise adequate precautionary measures are taken to avoid infection.

The more common symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties – those similar to any other flu viruses.

Universal precautions to avoid further spread of any respiratory infection is at this time of paramount importance.

If further information is required, kindly contact the Office of the Director of Health Services at 822-0809 or [email protected].

Ends

