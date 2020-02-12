Coronavirus continues to spread; Belize issues travel ban for China

On Saturday, February 8th, the government of Belize via a press release issued a travel ban for travelers that have recently visited China. Specifically, all travelers who have been in China within 14 days before arrival in Belize will be denied entry. This measure is being taken to prevent the introduction of coronavirus in Belize and will remain in effect until further notice. Prior to the press release, a flight carrying 12 Chinese nationals arrived in Belize and was of immediate concern to immigration and health officials. They were denied entry until a health team could make their assessments. The Chinese passengers arrived in the United States in late January from mainland China but with varying departure dates. Of the 12, three of them appeared to be sick but were cleared of any signs of the virus by health officials. None displayed signs of coronavirus, and one passenger with coughing symptoms was found to have a preexisting condition unrelated to coronavirus.

The coronavirus is currently reported in 28 countries, with approximately 40,655 cases and 910 deaths as of press time. The transmission rate in the Caribbean remains low and the Ministry of Health has been monitoring and assessing every suspected case. So far, all rumored cases within Belize and the region have come back as negative. The Ministry of Health reminds the public to practice proper hygiene techniques and keep updated about coronavirus through its official press releases and social media accounts.

