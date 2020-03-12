Ministry of Health Advisory No. 8 – Update on COVID-19

Belmopan. March 11, 2020. To date, Belize has no confirmed case of COVID-19 but given the growing public health concern, the national surveillance committee of the Ministry of Health is hereby advising on the following measures for travelers with immediate effect coming to Belize:

a) All nationals coming from an area with ongoing transmission who land in Belize and appear with cold or flu-like symptoms will be placed under self-isolation upon arrival and all cost related to that will be the responsibility of the traveler.

b) It is highly recommended that all travelers coming to Belize purchase travel or health insurance before coming to Belize for the length of their stay while in Belize. Belizeans traveling to areas where there is active spread of COVID-19 must also take the necessary personal precautions. It is highly recommended that travelers purchase travel or health insurance before departing Belize. For Belizeans returning from areas of active spread, your travel plan may include a 14-day self-quarantine.

The Ministry strongly advises persons to avoid non-essential travel to any country that has local spread of COVID-19. For now, these countries include China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea. These new recommendations have been implemented as a part of an immediate prevention measure based on our most recent development on the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health has suspended all duty leave travel for its staff. Cabinet has agreed to do the same across all ministries.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS