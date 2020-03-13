NEMO Belize Rural South producing COVID-19 preparedness signs in San Pedro Town

In response to the increase of COVID-19 cases within the Caribbean region, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) branch in Ambergris Caye has produced a number of laminated preparedness signs to be distributed all over the island. The signs will be delivered within the week to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, hoteliers, gyms, and grocery stores on the island by a NEMO team member. All printing was provided courtesy of The San Pedro Town Council.

According to the update released via their Facebook page, each business will receive an 8.5”x 11” laminated flyer and two smaller flyers for bathrooms. NEMO also provided a digital version of the flyer so businesses can print and laminate additional flyers if necessary. NEMO urges all business owners to train their staff immediately in proper hand washing techniques and to disinfect ‘high touch’ areas in their establishments vigilantly.

To date, COVID-19 has seen confirmed cases in over 100 countries. The World Health Organization officially declared it a pandemic on Wednesday, March 11th. As it pertains to the Caribbean region, the Caribbean Public Health Agency raised the transmission rate to “very high” on Thursday, March 5th. Neighboring countries such as Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, and Honduras have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week. The Ministry of Health advises the general public to keep following the updates they provide through their official social media and press releases as the situation continues to develop.

