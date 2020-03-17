Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Donates Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ministry of Health

Belize City, Belize, 16 March 2020 (PAHO/WHO) – On Monday, March 16, 2020, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) as part of the continuous support to the Ministry of Health in responding to the declared COVID-19 pandemic.

PAHO/WHO Representative, Dr. Noreen Jack, met with the Minister of Health, Honourable Pablo Marin, and Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero to handover the PPEs. This comes as an ongoing effort from PAHO/WHO to support Belize and healthcare personnel in the preparation and response to COVID-19.

The donated Personal Protective Equipment included:

Three (3) COVID-19 E-gene Test Kits

One (1) COVID-19 RdRP-gene Test Kit

1000 Units of N95 Respirators

6000 Units of Surgical Masks

2500 Units of Gowns

9000 Units of Gloves (Medium)

31,500 Units of Gloves (Large)

12 Units of COVID-19 Banners and Stands

Along with the donation of PPEs, PAHO/WHO Belize continues to support the Ministry of Health through providing technical guidance and advice, participating in surveillance meetings, purchasing of additional PPEs, training and guidance for healthcare personnel and the public and assisting in enhancing risk communication and community strategies as part of COVID-19 preparedness and prevention efforts.

