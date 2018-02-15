Police Report

Theft

On February 9, 2018 at about 10:30 a.m., Victoria Meyers 33 year old, Belizean Businesswoman of Rain Restaurant and of a San Pedro address, reported that on February 6th, whilst doing her cash closing reports she noticed that January 24, 2018, Branndon Moralez, 21 year old Belizean bartender, made a total of $5,224,92BZ during the course of his duty. However, he handed over $4,754,16BZ, leaving an unaccounted balance of $470.76BZ. On January 28, 2018, he made a total of $6,371,86BZ, and handed over $5,582,76BZ, leaving an unaccounted balance of $789.10BZ. On February 1st, Wilson Perez, 20-year-old Guatemalan bartender of a San Pedro address made a total of $7,256.68BZ during his tour of duty and handed over $5,840.08BZ, leaving an unaccounted balance of $1416.06BZ. On February 2nd, Branndon Moralez made $7,723.98BZ during his tour of duty and handed over $7,143.28BZ, leaving an unaccounted balance of $580.70BZ. On February 4th, whilst Wilson Perez was on duty, he made $3,155.16BZ and handed over $2,853.40BZ, leaving an unaccounted balance of $301.76BZ. On February 5th, whilst Wilson Perez and Cristian Novelo – 24-year-old Belizean waiter of a San Pedro address, were on duty, they made a total of $3,876.80BZ and handed over $3,429.80BZ, leaving a balance of $447.00BZ. As a result police arrested and charged Branndon Moralez for (3) counts of Theft, Wilson Perez for (2) counts of Theft, and additionally, Wilson was charged jointly with Cristian Novelo for (1) count of Theft.

Obtaining Property by Deception

On February 9th at about 2:30PM, Alvaro Tun, 27 year old Belizean security guard, reported that on February 2nd, at about 12:14PM whilst assisting the bartender at Jaguars Nightclub on Barrier Reef ,San Pedro, Branndon Moralez, 21 year old Belizean bartender of a San Pedro address, ordered (4) drinks of Hennessy valued at $15.00BZ each, and (2) Guinness valued at $7.00BZ each, and paid the bill of $74.00BZ using a credit card. On the 9th of February, Tun discovered that the credit card that was used by Moralez was the property of another person, who did not authorize the use of his credit card. Police arrested and charged Branndon Moralez with Obtaining Property by Deception.

Drug Trafficking

On February 14, 2018, whilst Police were conducting Foot patrol on Avenida Hicaco Street in Caye Caulker Village, they conducted a search on Roger Bradley, 44. They discovered 7.1 grams of cocaine on the Belizean mechanic of a Caye Caulker Village address. Police have since arrested and charged Bradley with the offense of DRUG TRAFFICKING.

