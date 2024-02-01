Jasmine Hartin’s Drug Possession and Common Assault case adjourned to March

Canadian National and former resident of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Jasmine Hartin, was back at the Magistrate Court for the charges of Drug Possession and Common Assault. This time, her hearing was in Belize City on Friday, January 26th, where the case was adjourned to March 27, 2024. Before leaving the court, Hartin was required to meet a new security bail of BZ$2,500 cash. She met the bail and was allowed to leave.

Hartin, who shares twins with Andrew Ashcroft, son of British-Belizean billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft, was represented by Attorney Arthur Saldivar. Hartin was disappointed with the adjournment as she reportedly resides outside of Belize and travels to the country every time for court hearings. Her attorney explained that Hartin’s showing up to court proves that she is committed to abiding by the law. The trial was moved from San Pedro to Belize City last year.

Hartin has been dealing with court charges since May 28, 2021, when her luxurious life came crumbling down after shooting Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott in the head while socializing at a dock south of San Pedro. She claimed it was an accident. Hartin was taken into custody at the San Pedro Police Station and was charged with Manslaughter by Negligence. That same day, she was charged with Drug Possession after police said they found a powdery substance in her purse suspected to be cocaine. According to police, after testing the powder at the Belize National Forensic Science Service Laboratory, the report indicated it was cocaine. The Common Assault charge came after she attempted to see the twins she shares with Andrew and reportedly had a confrontation with one of his employees. The employee later reportedly denied being assaulted by Hartin, but the charge remained.

With the next court hearing scheduled for March, Saldivar added that it would give him enough time to become even more acquainted with the case. Saldivar looks forward to meeting his client’s expectations to conclude the matter and dismiss these charges.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS