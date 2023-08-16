Jasmine Hartin misses court hearing on Drug Possession and Common Assault charges

Former San Pedro resident Canadian national Jasmine Hartin, 34, was a no-show at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on Wednesday, August 16th, for her scheduled hearing on Drug Possession and Common Assault charges. According to reports, arrangements were made to postpone the hearings, adjourning the case to a tentative date in November.

Hartin’s name was listed on the court docket of persons scheduled to appear on Wednesday; however, she was not expected to attend the court session. The charges stem from an eventful night on May 28, 2021. The Canadian socialite was taken into custody at the San Pedro Police Station following the shooting death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott. Hartin and Jemmott were socializing at a dock south of San Pedro Town. She claimed to accidentally shot the senior cop in the head when she was handing Jemmott his service weapon. Hartin said Jemmott was teaching her how to load, unload and handle the gun. She was later charged with Manslaughter by Negligence.

When she was taken into the police station, they found a powdery substance suspected of cocaine. Police said Hartin was informed that she would be charged with possessing crack cocaine. The substance was weighed and placed in an envelope for testing. Hartin has refutably denied it was cocaine. According to police, after testing the powder at the Belize National Forensic Science Service Laboratory, the report indicated it was cocaine. However, at a court hearing on January 26th, Hartin and her team produced a document stating that the substance was acetaminophen. The case was to continue in March but was adjourned to August. It remains adjourned with a tentative date in November of this year.

Regarding the Common Assault charge, Hartin is accused of aggressing an employee named Sandra Grisham at the Alaia Hotel on June 25, 2021. She reportedly forced her way inside the property to confront Andrew (Ashcroft), with whom she shares twins. Hartin demanded to see her children, and it was during this incident that Grisham was allegedly assaulted. After being charged and arraigned for this offense, Hartin pled not guilty.

Currently, Hartin is believed to still be out of the country. She left Belize sometime between the 7th and 8th of June, following her May 31st sentencing for the shooting death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott. She pled guilty to the Manslaughter by Negligence charge on April 25th and avoided jail time by paying a BZ$75,000 fine. She was then allowed to travel out of Belize. Her public relations team indicated she would be back in Belize for her August court session in San Pedro, but with her court date postponed, she is not due to return to San Pedro Magistrate Court until later this year.

