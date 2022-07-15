Jasmine Hartin indicted at Supreme Court; Manslaughter by Negligence case continues in September

On Thursday, July 14th, Jasmine Hartin was formally charged at the Supreme Court in Belize City with Manslaughter by Negligence in the shooting death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott. According to court reports, she pled not guilty. Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Sandcroft detailed strict measures, particularly regarding the media, as Hartin’s trial proceeds. The matter was adjourned to September 27th for case management.

Hartin was represented by attorney Richard ‘Dickie’ Bradley. While Director of Public Prosecution Cheryl Lynn Vidal is prosecuting the case. The Canadian National, the mother of twins and former partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft’s son, Andrew, is accused of fatally shooting Superintendent Jemmott on May 28, 2021, while they socialized at a pier south of San Pedro Town.

Hartin explains Jemmott had invited her, and her then partner Andrew Ashcroft for a drink at a nearby pier, but Andrew allegedly decided to have an early night. Hartin accompanied Jemmott and alleges that the senior cop wanted her to get acquainted with a gun, as she had been attacked days earlier on the mainland. She claims that after handling Jemmott’s service weapon, she gave it back to him when it suddenly went off, shooting the senior officer behind the right ear. Accused of Manslaughter by Negligence, Hartin maintains the incident was a terrible accident. It is also alleged that what may have led to such an unfortunate incident is the combination of alcohol and drug use.

The mother of two is currently on bail and has relocated to the neighboring island of Caye Caulker, where she has to report to law enforcement three times a week. On July 7th, the Supreme Court granted a petition to change her location of residence for safety reasons. Hartin has reportedly relocated to an undisclosed location.

