Jasmine Hartin pleads guilty to Manslaughter by Negligence in the death of Supt. Henry Jemmott

On Tuesday, April 25th, Canadian national Jasmine Hartin, 33, the ex-partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft’s son Andrew, pled guilty to the Manslaughter by Negligence charge for the 2021 shooting death of Superintendent of Police Henry Jemmott. Hartin appeared at the Supreme Court in Belize City, where she will return for a sentencing hearing on May 31, 2023.

According to one of her attorneys Orson Elrington, they expect non-custodial (an alternative to prison) sentencing. He added that on sentencing day, the court would decide whether Hartin would face a fine or pay compensation to Jemmott’s family. Hartin has reportedly been assisting Jemmott’s immediate family with some financial assistance.

Reports from the court hearing say the estranged partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the mother of their twins, broke into tears as she entered her plea. According to her defense, she did not want to put Jemmott’s family through a lengthy trial. Her attorney Elrington said she based her decision on what was best for the affected family and in the best interest of justice.

The former resident of San Pedro Town is accused of fatally shooting Superintendent Jemmott on May 28, 2021, while they socialized at a pier south of town. Hartin has maintained that it was an accident and did not intend to kill the senior cop. According to her, Jemmott had invited her and her partner Andrew Ashcroft for a drink at a nearby pier, but Andrew allegedly decided to have an early night. Hartin accompanied Jemmott and alleges that he wanted her to get acquainted with guns, as she had been attacked days earlier on the mainland. Hartin said that after handling Jemmott’s service weapon, she gave it back to him when it suddenly went off, shooting him behind the right ear.

Hartin was charged with Manslaughter by Negligence and remanded to the Belize Central Prison but was soon out on bail. She relocated to the mainland as she awaited trial at the high court in Belize City.

With the Manslaughter by Negligence case awaiting the sentencing hearing, Hartin still faces Drug Possession and Common Assault charges. As for her children, Andrew won legal custody in May 2022, subsequently leaving the country and moving to the Turks and Caicos islands with the children.

