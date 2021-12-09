On Thursday, December 9th, Jasmine Hartin was to finalize disclosure in the proceedings regarding the Manslaughter by Negligence charge for the shooting death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott. She appeared at the San Pedro Magistrate Court without an attorney. The prosecution stated that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had not forwarded the file, thus further delaying the trial process. The case was adjourned to February 16, 2022, when she will be provided with the final disclosure.

The former partner of Andrew Ashcroft and mother of twins will also be getting further disclosure on two additional charges, Possession of a Controlled Drug and Common Assault. She received disclosure on these charges on October 5th; the same day, Hartin was provided with an 81- page partial disclosure on the Manslaughter by Negligence charge. The prosecution indicated that additional time was needed to complete this file, but as it appears, the file remains with the DPP, and more time is needed now.

Hartin is suspicious as to why the file is yet to be completed. In an interview, she stated that there are many inconsistencies in the partial disclosure given to her in October. The 32-year-old Canadian socialite believes the file is not ready because “they need more time to finish designing whatever they are trying to create.” As for the process so far in the case, Hartin says it has been highly stressful. “It’s an emotional roller coaster; I never know what I’m walking into. I have to learn to just go with the punches and just try to stay positive and continue praying,” said Hartin.

Hartin considers the death of Jemmott a terrible accident when he was shot in the head on May 28th, allegedly by Hartin. Both were socializing on a pier late at night in the Alaia resort’s vicinity. Hartin claims Jemmott, a good friend of hers, was teaching her how to use a gun and load and unload the magazine. Afterward, he asked her to pass him the gun when it suddenly went off, killing the senior police officer. Hartin says she is not a murderer; it was an accident fueled by a night that reportedly involved alcohol and drugs.

Jemmott’s sister attended the hearing in San Pedro Town and was seemingly disappointed with the delay in the process. An emotional sister accompanied by the deceased niece briefly told reporters the family leaves everything to God. She is convinced Jemmott will get justice.

For now, Hartin remains out on bail. She cannot leave the country until the case is resolved. She is also fighting for custody of her twins with her former partner Ashcroft. Currently, he has interim custody of their children, and Hartin can only see them under supervision.

