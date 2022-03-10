Jasmine Hartin receives full disclosure for Manslaughter by Negligence charge

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jasmine Hartin, the Canadian National currently facing a Manslaughter by Negligence charge for the shooting death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, has received full disclosure of the case. After reporting to her hearing at the San Pedro Magistrate Court, she shared that after reading the first half of this disclosure, an 81-page document provided in October 2021, she found plenty of ‘shocking’ surprises. While Hartin is yet to read the other half of the disclosure, 78 pages, and three DVDs, she says the process has been very interesting so far.

Hartin, who once lived in San Pedro with her then-partner Andrew Ashcroft and their twins, will be back at the island’s Magistrate Court for a preliminary inquiry set for March 31st. According to Hartin’s attorney Richard ‘Dickie’ Bradley, at this hearing, the magistrate will decide, based on evidence, if the case is submitted to the Supreme Court. If that happens, the trial could start in June of this year. Bradley explained that an indictment would be presented at the Supreme Court and dates scheduled for case management.

The fact that such disclosure is over 150 pages, Bradley stated that it is not about the size of the document but the quality. “We would want to see which statements really contain a matter that goes to the allegation. The rest would just be fluff and formalities,” said Bradley. He and Hartin will now review the disclosure and decide if they should challenge the matter at the preliminary hearing at the end of this month.

Hartin will return to the San Pedro Magistrate Court for the charges of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Common Assault.

Jemmott’s family was in court as well but declined comment. The senior cop was fatally shot in the head on May 28th, allegedly by Hartin, while socializing on a pier late at night. Hartin claims she was handing him his gun when it suddenly went off, shooting Jemmott behind his right ear. Hartin says she is not a murderer, and the incident is said to have been a terrible accident after a night of alcohol and drug use.

