Jasmine Hartin misses court hearing due to COVID-19

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jasmine Hartin was a no show at the San Pedro Magistrate Court for the remainder of the disclosure in the case of Manslaughter by Negligence against her. She could not attend because she reportedly is infected with COVID-19, and the hearing was adjourned. Hartin is to face a trial for the shooting death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

The last time Hartin was in the island’s Magistrate Court was on December 9, 2021, to receive the entire disclosure of the charge, but it was not ready. The prosecution at that time indicated that the Director of Public Prosecution did not make the file available. It is unknown if the file is prepared, but Hartin’s absence on Wednesday further delayed the trial’s start. Hartin was also to appear in court for two additional charges, Common Assault, and the Possession of a Control Drug-cocaine.

According to her attorney, Richard ‘Dickie’ Bradley, once the former partner of Andrew Ashcroft and mother of his twins receives the full disclosure for the Manslaughter by Negligence charge, there will be some time before the trial starts at the Supreme Court in Belize City. Bradley said that he is working on a vigorous defence, and there is the probability that two British attorneys will join him when the trial begins.

Hartin is considered liable for the death of Jemmott. An incident she claims was a terrible accident. Jemmott was shot in the head on May 28, 2021, allegedly by Hartin while they were socializing on a pier late at night in the Alaia resort’s vicinity.

Jemmott’s family is asking for justice as they reportedly do not believe it was an accident. On Wednesday, when Hartin was a no-show at the court, members of the Jemmott were there. After learning that she was absent, they left the Magistrate Court building. They declined comments to the media.

In the meantime, Hartin remains out on bail and cannot leave the country until the case is resolved. The Sun will continue following this story.

