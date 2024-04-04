Jasmine Hartin’s case on Drug Possession and Common Assault case continues this month

Jasmine Hartin’s legal case for charges of Drug Possession and Common Assault has been adjourned until April 22nd. Hartin was to appear virtually on March 27th, but after learning the prosecutor was on sick leave, the trial was re-scheduled.

While the High Court in Belize City allows virtual appearances in this case, Hartin must return to Belize before April 22nd to be in court in person. Attorney Arthur Saldivar represents her. As per reports in the High Court, Hartin is in Turks and Caicos, where the twins she shares with Andrew Ashcroft, son of British-Belizean billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft, live. The Belize Family Court granted Andrew full custody of the children. He relocated from Belize in June 2022.

The legal battle for the custody of the twins started in July 2021, less than two months after Hartin was involved in a fatal shooting. In the early hours of May 28, 2021, while socializing at a pier with Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, he was fatally shot in the head with his service pistol. Hartin was accused of shooting the senior cop. She maintained that it was an accident, stating the gun went off by itself. She was arrested and charged with Manslaughter by Negligence. Hartin was also charged with Drug Possession after police said they found suspected cocaine in her belongings. Police later indicated that after testing the powdery substance at the Belize National Forensic Science Service Laboratory, the results showed it was cocaine. Hartin and her legal team, however, refute this charge, saying the substance was not cocaine. At a court hearing on January 26, 2023, her legal representation produced a document indicating the substance was acetaminophen, a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. Some common products associated with acetaminophen include Tylenol pills.

While being out on bail, Hartin was charged for a third time with Common Assault after attempting to access her former home in San Pedro Town, where she lived with Andrew. Hartin wanted to see her children but was denied access. As she attempted to enter the property, Hartin was accused of aggressing one of Andrew’s employees, Sandra Grisham, at the Alaia Hotel. She was charged and arraigned for the said charge, pled not guilty, and was granted bail.

In April 2023, she pled guilty to the Manslaughter by Negligence charge and was served with a sentence consisting of a $75,000 fine at the end of May. In addition to the fine, Hartin must complete 300 hours of community service at the YMCA Belize and produce a video about the consequences of drinking and making bad decisions. The community service and video are yet to be done.

Hartin’s legal defense hopes to have the drug and Common Assault charges dropped at the upcoming court hearing this month. With that, Hartin expects to be clear of any legal obligations in Belize and continue in the efforts to get custody of her children.