UDP 7 celebrates pre-election rally in San Pedro Town

A day after the People’s United Party (PUP) Town Council Slate held their pre-election rally at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, the incumbent United Democratic Party (UDP) held theirs on Saturday, March 3rd. Held at the same venue, the UDP came out in full force alongside Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr., and a large crowd of supporters who cheered and applauded the seven UDP candidates aspiring for a third term in office at the upcoming March 7th Municipal Elections.

UDP supporters in the hundreds gathered at the sporting complex where shortly after 9PM the event officially started. Several residents representing the various subdivisions in town took to the microphone and pointed out some of their problems in their areas. They indicated that all those issues were satisfactorily addressed by the UDP, greatly improving their lives.

After the testimonials, each of the six Councilor candidates, along with Mayoral candidate Daniel Guerrero took to the podium to address the crowd. Hector ‘Tito’ Alamilla spoke about the accomplishments in the sporting area, the completion of the Ambergris Stadium and the many sports tournaments held for the youth. “We are a team, the UDP is a party that works for its people and San Pedro,” said Alamilla. “Works continues on the sporting area. We are working on the building of a 3 by 3 basketball court on the west side of the island, which is a pilot project with the intentions to engage youth in after-school activities.” Alamilla pledged to continue working in sports and youth if elected. He also pledged to lobby for a multi-purpose sporting complex for the island.

Other Councilor candidates like Flora Ancona and Ruben Gonzalez thanked their supporters for attending the event and encouraged them to come out and vote for the UDP on Election Day. Councilor candidate Gary Greif spoke about their anticipated victory. “Our victory will not be based on luck, or by chance, but based on the fast-spent dedication, leadership and hard work delivered by our team along with Minister Heredia,” said Grief. “It is the teamwork, and shoulder to shoulder path that we walk, local and central government, both United Democratic Party governments.”

Next to address the crowd was Councilor candidate Severo Guerrero Jr., who also pledged to continue working for San Pedro. He mentioned that there have been major improvements in various subdivisions on the island. He spoke about the good roads built in San Mateo, and the road rehabilitation in San Pedrito and DFC. “There have been a lot of improvements, the UDP is with you and will continue working for you all,” he said.

Gabriel Nunez was the last Councilor candidate to deliver a few remarks telling his supporters that it has been an honor representing them at the town council. He kindly asked everybody to support the UDP and come election day to give them their vote of confidence so the work on the island can continue.

Before Mayoral candidate Guerrero addressed the multitude, Heredia shared a few words with the audience. Heredia discussed that along with Guerrero and his team they have given the island residents what they deserve. He referred the assistance given in the areas of education, health, street rehabilitation, in civil aviation and tourism. “We ask for a change when something is not working,” said Heredia. “But you all know that the UDP has been the only Party that has transformed San Pedro into what it is today,” Heredia spoke about the improvements in many subdivisions, particularly San Mateo and San Pedrito. He pledged on the continuity of progress to wherever it is needed on the island. “The UDP is a Party of love, transformation, and one that wants to see you all in a higher and better status. We want you all to continue to be in a place where you can go to school, take a walk and feel safe.” He reminded the supporters that they are in charge and that the people in power are there to serve them.

As the crowd waited for Guerrero to make his speech, former Mayor Elsa Paz was next on the microphone narrating to the attendees all the work the UDP has done. She stressed on the building of new streets, the installation of electricity, and potable water in many areas of the island under the UDP. She ended by asking the supporters to continue supporting the incumbent town council.

Guerrero was welcomed with loud cheers as he started speaking to the crowd. The Mayoral candidate was brief in his remarks, thanking everyone for their vote of confidence during his two terms in office, and now he expects their support as he aspires for a third term as the Mayor of San Pedro. Guerrero spoke about the support his team has had with the governmental and non-governmental institutions. “We have always been there for many institutions, like the Cancer Society, AIDS Commission, Diabetes, the Lions Club and any other institution you can think about, the town council is always there supporting a hundred percent,” said Guerrero. Guerrero also commended the attendees that they are part of the development of the island and that the town is doing great. “I see it as a member of the Mayors Association and every single Mayor of the different municipalities,” said Guerrero. “They would like to be like this municipality. San Pedro is the only municipality that is self-sustainable and the only one with the least debt in the entire country.” He added that every other municipality has a bigger debt than San Pedro. He ended by mentioning that San Pedro is in good shape and in good hands with the UDP, additionally, he stated that the coming elections are dedicated to the people of San Pedro, especially those who have migrated from other parts of Belize and world to make Ambergris Caye their home.

The event continued with live music by Super Furia Band, complemented with a fireworks show, raffles and lots to eat and drink. The rally went on until the wee hours of the night.

