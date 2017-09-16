San Pedro Pirates lose 3-4 against Dangriga Wagiya F.C

On Sunday, September 10th, the Dangriga Wagiya Football Club hosted the San Pedro Pirates Football Club at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town during the fifth round of the Premier League of Belize (PLB). The Pirates and Wagiya gave their best, but at the final whistle, it was a victory of 4-3 for the home team.

The game started at 4pm, with both teams going on the offensive. Within the first three minutes of the match, Pirate Hazale Requena scored the first goal. At the sixth minute, the island team netted another goal, courtesy of Aloisio Texiera. Dangriga’s Wagiya went on the offensive as well, with Byron Chavez scoring a goal in minute nine. The pressure was on the home team, as the island team was leading. At the 34th minute of the match, Byron Chavez met the challenge and scored again for the Dangriga Wagiya. Horace Avila Jr. found a way to net one more goal before the first half drew to an end and Dangriga went to break, leading 3-2.

Quick scoring was the name of the game, as in the second half, within the first minutes, Wagiya’s Dion Burgess scored the fourth goal. The island team was under pressure to score or lose and Jordi Craft met the challenge in the 65th minute. Down by one goal, the Pirates made several attempts to score, but were not successful. At the final blow of the whistle, it was the home team Dangriga Wagiya who took the victory 4-3.

The current standings after the fifth round of the PLB has Belmopan Bandits with 10 points, followed by Verdes F.C and Police United F.C with nine points. The Belize Defence Force and Dangriga Wagiya have seven points each, and Placencia Assassins have six points. The San Pedro Pirates F.C have five points, and the bottom of the chart is the Freedom Fighters with three points.

The San Pedro Pirates F.C, will be hosting the Police United F.C at Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, September 16th. The game is scheduled to start at 3PM.

