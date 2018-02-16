San Pedro Pirates win current champions of the PLB

For the fifth week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB), the San Pedro Pirates defeated the current champions of the PLB. Verdes F.C was defeated during their home game in a 2-1 point match against the island team at the Norman Boaster Stadium, in the Cayo District.

The match began at 4PM, with both teams giving their best. However, the Pirates were determined to win and within six minutes of the match, Inri Gonzaga scored the first goal for his team. At minute 37 Gonzaga once again found his way and netted another goal for the island team. The game continued with no more goals. The first half came to an end with Pirates leading 2-0.

The pressure grew for the Verdes F.C in the second half as fans demanded a goal from the home team. It wasn’t until minute 65 that Verdes Elroy Kuylen scored a goal for his team. With the home team down by a goal, they made several attempts to score but all unsuccessful. When the long whistle was blown, the 2-1 victory went to the Pirates F.C.

The current standings have Verdes F.C at the top of the chart with 12 points, followed by Belmopan Bandits with 10 points and Police United F.C with eight points. Freedom Fighters, Placencia Assassins, and San Pedro Pirates F.C have six points each, while Belize Defense force has four points and at the bottom of the chart is Dangriga Wagiya F.C with one point only.

For the next match, the San Pedro Pirates will be hosting the Freedom fighters at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Sunday, February 18th. All islanders are invited to come out and support the island team in their home game. The game is scheduled to start at 3PM.

