Police United defeat San Pedro Pirates F.C

During the eighth week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB), Police United F.C defeated the San Pedro Pirates F.C at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan City on Sunday, March 4th. The island team fought hard to win the match but when the long whistle was blown it was a clear 3-1 victory for the Police United F.C.

The match began at 5PM, with both teams hoping to open the scoreboard but neither goalkeeper was making it easy for the other team. It wasn’t until minute 31 that Police United’s Amin August Jr. scored the first goal for his team. The match continued with crosses and passes, with the first half coming to an end with Police United leading 1-0.

In the second half, the pressure grew for both teams as fans loudly cheered demanding more goals. At minute 53, Police United netted another goal courtesy of Daniel Jimenez. The San Pedro Pirates’ Carlos Pertuz responded with a goal at minute 81. However, at minute 89, Police United’s Marlon Meza found his way and scored another goal for the home team. Down by two goals on the scoreboard, the Pirates made several attempts to score but none were successful. The long whistle was then blown with the victory going to Police United F.C with a 3-1 score point.

The current standings of the PLB have Belmopan Bandits at the top of the chart with 20 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 16 points and Police United with 14 points. Following the top three teams is San Pedro Pirates F.C with 12 points. Belize Defense Force and Placencia Assassins both have 10 points, while Freedom Fighters has six points. At the bottom of the chart is Dangriga Wagiya F.C with two points.

For the ninth week of the tournament, San Pedro Pirates F.C will be hosting the Belmopan Bandits on Sunday, March 11th. The match is scheduled to start at 3PM at the Ambergris Stadium. All islanders are invited to come out and support the island team in their home game.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS