Island players drafted for Belize National Team

The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) has drafted a selection of players for the Belize National Football Team to represent the country in a friendly match against Grenada’s National Team on Thursday, March 22nd. Among the selection of players are three footballers from San Pedro Town; Yusef Guerra, Jesse Smith, and Asrel Sutherland.

The players for the National Selection were chosen from various football tournaments hosted across the country. Here in San Pedro, the tournament that facilitated the selection of players was the San Pedro Pirates Football Club that is a part of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB). The other players drafted for the National Team include Norman Anderson, Denmark Casey, Jaret Davis, Kyle Flowers, Nijib Guerra, Trimayne Harris, Daniel Jimenez, Jaren Lambey, Kisean Lopez, Andre Makin, Victor Mejia, Shane Orio, Kieron Rosa, Carlton Thomas, Dellon Thomas, Luis Torres, Collin westby, Elroy smith, Ian Gaynair, Dalton Eiley, Everald Trapp and Elroy Kuylen.

The team has been practicing since Monday, March 5th at the FFB headquarters in Belmopan City. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the island players for their accomplishment and wish them the best in their upcoming match. The match between Grenada will take place at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan City starting at 8PM. Tickets are on sale through FFB. The game will also be broadcasted live.

